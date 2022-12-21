This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed an executive order as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact Missouri starting today.

The order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts.

“Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions are expected to bring varying amounts of snow accumulation, but even more concerning is the bitter cold that is forecasted to impact the entire state,” Parson said. “Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so should state government, especially during this holiday travel season. We are signing this order to ensure state resources are available and National Guard members are on standby for any needed response efforts across the state.”

The order is precautionary measure to ensure state resources and Missouri National Guard service members are available to protect life and property and support civilian authorities.

Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting today. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of the state.

Motorists are encouraged to check road conditions before driving to help determine if the trip can be completed safely. The MoDOT Traveler Information Map app can be downloaded free to smart devices. (https://www.modot.org/traveler-information-map-app)