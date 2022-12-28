U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., announced recently the U.S. Army committed to spending $41.4 million in fiscal year 2023 and another $50 million in fiscal year 2024 for new housing at Fort Leonard Wood.

He said he repeatedly asked that aging homes at the installation be replaced.

In August 2022, Hawley toured the base, delivered remarks about the important work being done there, and visited with residents about base housing in need of replacement.

A few weeks before his August visit, Hawley sent a letter to Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth requesting an update on the Army’s plans to replace aging homes at Fort Leonard Wood.

In May, he pressed Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the Army General James C. McConville for answers about housing at Fort Leonard Wood.

In June 2021, Hawley asked the Secretary and General McConville for information about the Army’s plans to replace housing on base. Following that exchange, the Army confirmed it had allocated funding for housing at Fort Leonard Wood. In early 2022, however, the Army informed the senator’s office that funding was no longer available. Concerned by the Army’s reversal, Hawley vowed to make sure the Army provides service members at Fort Leonard Wood with the quality housing they deserve, his office said.