CASEY MERCKLING

Houston High School senior Casey Merckling has been voted to the Class 2 All-State Third Team as an offensive lineman by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

Merckling was a four-year starter at center for Houston and played a major role on both offense and defense during the Tigers’ successful 2022 season during which the squad posted an 8-3 overall record and recorded several milestones in HHS football history.

“He did a great job for us and was a leader on the offensive line,” said Tigers’ head coach Eric Sloan. “It will be difficult to replace him.”