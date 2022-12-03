The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation begins its 14th year of “Celebrate Our Memories” in partnership with TCMH Hospice of Care.

During the holiday season, TCMH displays a 9-foot-tall Christmas tree in the front lobby that will hold Christmas ornaments that can be “gifted” and inscribed with the name or a message in honor or memory of someone special in their life.

The foundation will divide all funds generated by the program with another TCMH entity —Hospice of Care — so the Christmas program benefits two local charitable organizations.

The ornaments are hung on the tree as they are gifted. Sponsorship of one ornament is $25, and anyone can gift as many ornaments as they wish. Ornaments can be gifted by groups or by individuals. Gifted ornaments can honor a group, or an individual such as a teacher, a parent, a friend or other loved one.

Anyone who gifts an ornament can provide a name or message that will be inscribed on the ornament tag for them.

“It’s the goal of the foundation and Hospice of Care to have at least 100 ornaments gifted in recognition of someone this holiday season,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation director, said.

Hospice of Care uses the funding it receives from the program to provide hospice care, supplies, and equipment for patients and their families in Texas county and surrounding areas. The foundation uses its portion of the funds to ensure the quality of healthcare services for patients at the county hospital.

Those who wish to gift an ornament should contact Caly Scantlin, TCMH Hospice of Care director, at 417-967-1279 for a form to fill out. They are also available at the TCMH Auxiliary Gift Shop at the front entrance to the hospital and on the healthcare foundation’s website, www.tcmhfoundation.org.

All proceeds will remain in the area and directly impact the local community. Any donation to the TCMH Healthcare Foundation or Hospice of Care is tax deductible.