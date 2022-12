The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Tamara Y. Pendergrass, 32, of Ava, was issued a citation for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 13.

•Cynthia A. MacPherson, 73, of 1800 13th St. in Mountain Grove, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and no insurance on Dec. 9.