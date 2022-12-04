This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston will host a holiday food tasting contest and a parade on Saturday with music to follow the next day.

“Taste of Christmas,” an event features customers tasting entries and voting for their favorites, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

Cassie Carter, the organizer, said goodies must be at businesses by 9 a.m. Judging starts at 10 a.m. Winners will be determined by the highest number of votes. Winners will be selected by 2 p.m., except where businesses close earlier. Piney River Ford is the corporate sponsor.

Here are the categories and locations: chili, Treasure Hunt Resale; candy, Houston Herald; muffins, Holy Cross Lutheran Church; dips, Little House Gifts & More; soups, D&L Florist; cupcakes, New Concepts Hair Salon; cobblers, Orscheln Farm & Home; cookie bars, Glamour by Nature Boutique; gingerbread houses, county library branch; no added or artificial sweeteners – The Health Food Store; appetizers, Diane’s Pet Styles; pies, Millstone Market; cinnamon rolls, Back to Basics; fudge, City Limits Flea Market; jerky and cheese dips, Phoenix Theater; salsa and chips, Mean Muggin’ Coffee Bar; brownies, In Season Sports and Outdoors; cheeseballs, Forbes Pharmacy (Walgreens); decorated cookies, Not Too Shabby Christmas Market; and no bake cookies (Vikings Post 109 served at Forbes)

This year’s Christmas parade, which is organized by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, starts at 6 p.m. The lineup is at 5:30 p.m. at the Hiett Gymnasium parking lot.

Prizes will be awarded for best floats.

Following the parade there is a tree lighting ceremony at Lone Star Plaza at Grand Avenue and Pine Street. The Houston High School Choir will perform three carols.

The STARS Foundation will perform “The Gifts of Christmas” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue. Free tickets are available by calling 417-217-9430. It is an orchestra and choir performance.