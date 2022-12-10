A Houston woman was injured Friday morning in an accident three miles north of Edgar Springs on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Nicholas Summers said a northbound 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Gwendolyn L. Baker, 51, of Houston, traveled into the path of a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Gregory A. Chastain, 52, of Peace Valley. The Baker vehicle was struck by the truck, the patrol said.

Baker, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported by ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla with minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The vehicles had moderate damage.