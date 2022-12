Preliminary figures from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 3-11. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 451 deer harvested, Pike with 412 and Macon with 348.

Texas County had 134. The breakdown: antlered bucks (1), button bucks (19) and does (114).

Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019 in the state.