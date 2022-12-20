Iona Mae Coats Stump Cameron of Springfield, Mo., passed away on Dec. 19, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at the age of 98 in Springfield Villa, Springfield, Mo. She was born on Sept. 8, 1924, to Wilson and Lena Coats, in Cabool, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin siblings, two husbands, John Albert Stump and Lynn Cameron, and one son, Terry Stump of Los Angeles, Calif. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren and nine great -grandchildren. Her two children are Judy Breeding and husband Mike of Springfield, Mo.; and Donna Franz and husband William (Bill) of Thayer, Mo. Her grandchildren are Ryan Franz and wife Sharon Franz of Chesterfield, Mo., Dr. Justin Franz and wife Ashley of Searcy, Ark., Jonathan Breeding and wife Caroline of Washington, D.C., and Matthew Breeding of Springfield, Mo. Her great-grandchildren are Suzanna, Andrew, Michaella and Leo Franz of Chesterfield, and Bradley, Michael, Natalee, Bonnie, and Jonathan Franz of Searcy, Ark.

Iona was raised in Houston, Mo., near Clara, Mo. She attended most of her school years in Houston Schools. After high school she moved to St. Louis where she drew maps for the military. She later attended Bob Jones College, and then moved back to the Houston area and taught in a one room school. She met John Albert Stump there and they were married Feb. 24, 1947. She and Albert made a life and raised their family in Houston, Mo., working on a small farm where they raised food for the family and ran Albert Stump’s heating and air conditioner business. After his untimely death, she married again.

She and Lynn Cameron were married Oct. 2, 1982, and enjoyed traveling 48 states in the United States and spending time with friends and family.

After the death of Lynn, she moved to Springfield where she enjoyed going to the Senior Citizen Center and their dances. She could still clog at 65 years old. Her last several years were spent in the Montclair, an independent living facility, and later at a nursing home.

Iona was a Christian and long-time member of First Baptist Church of Houston. She was loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed.

A funeral service for Iona is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. Burial will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

