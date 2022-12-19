Jennifer (Jen) Rose Brackett, 67, of Houston, Mo., passed from this earth at 3:08 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2022, at Spring Valley Health Center in Springfield, Mo., after a long illness.

She was born in Houston, Mo., to Bonnie (Merckling) Burch and Leburn Brackett on Jan. 5, 1955. She was a graduate of Houston High School and received her Associates Degree from Rutledge College in Springfield, Mo.

She married Richard Galligher on Nov. 2, 1974, and to this union three children were born.

She worked in nursing most of her career and volunteered in the gift shop at Texas County Memorial Hospital with her mother. Jen will be remembered for her beautiful singing voice and was in a traveling music group, “Saved By Grace.” She felt it was her greatest professional accomplishment and it gave her much joy.

Jen was saved and baptized at a young age and was faithful in the Lord’s service. She served in the youth program at the church she attended when she lived in Springfield and was most recently a member of Ozark Baptist Church in Houston, Mo.

Jen loved baking, and we will all forever try to replicate her rolls. She also enjoyed gardening. She could make anything thrive, no matter how far gone it was.

She loved children and they loved her. She delighted in teaching them about Jesus and always made the Bible stories come alive by turning them into little songs. She was a second mother to many, especially Travis Schroeder of Fruita, Colo.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Galligher II (Katie) of Springfield, Mo., and Levi Galligher (Angel) of Bethel, Mo., one daughter, Gabrielle Pope (Kenneth) of Springfield, Mo.; two sisters, Melissa Levingston and Amber Taylor, both of West Plains, Mo.; three brothers, Michial Brackett of Salem, Mo., Louis Brackett of Houston, Mo., and Samuel Brackett of Kirksville, Mo., eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, stepfather, Bill Burch; and stepmother, Lorene Brackett.

Jen will be deeply missed by all who knew her and forever loved.

