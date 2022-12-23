Having won four straight games, the Houston High School girls basketball team will play next week in the ninth annual Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament.

The Lady Tigers (5-1) are seeded fifth in the event’s 16-team bracket and face No. 12 Hartville in a first round contest on Monday (Dec. 26). Licking is the top seed and takes on No. 16 Summersville on Monday.

The tournament championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29).

FIRST ROUND MATCHUPS

Licking (1) vs. Summersville (16)

Chadwick (2) vs. Gainesville (15)

Mansfield (3) vs. Plato (14)

Liberty (4) vs. Cabool (13)

Houston (5) vs. Hartville (12)

Salem (6) vs. Mountain Grove (11)

Willow Springs (7) vs. Alton (10)

Seymour (8) vs. Norwood (9)