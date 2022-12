An Alabama driver was injured Friday morning when his southbound van ran off U.S. 63 near Twin Bridges. It struck a guardrail and slid down a steep embankment, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Robert L. Newton, 72, of Moody, Ala., was the driver. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The Houston Rural Fire Department extricated him from the 2016 Honda Odyssey.