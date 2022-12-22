This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Gov. Mike Parson has alerted about 500 members of the Missouri National Guard in anticipation of potential travel disruptions due to the winter storm.

Service members were notified Wednesday and the Missouri National Guard is prepared to position personnel and equipment around the state to support the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other interagency partners. Some equipment has already arrived in Troop G.

The Missouri National Guard is preparing to conduct response efforts across the state, such as assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded motorists.

The Missouri National Guard relayed this information: If you don’t need to be out in the weather, stay home. If you must travel, have a plan and an emergency kit. “We urge Missourians to listen to first responders and civil authorities and avoid ice and snow-covered roads,” according to a press release Wednesday evening.