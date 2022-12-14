Missouri Ozarks Community Health is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The organization was formed as the Douglas County Public Health Services Group, Inc. It officially opened its doors in 1997 in Ava. From there, Missouri Ozarks Community Health became a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2001. Now the organization operates seven clinics across four counties: Douglas, Texas, Wright and Ozark.

“Our mission is to provide high quality, accessible health care to all that want to access care with Missouri Ozarks,” said CEO Tim Shryack. “That’s what we try to live each and every day.” MOCH offers medical, dental, prenatal and behavioral health at its clinics. Pharmacy services are available. And Missouri Ozarks added a Wellness Center in 2010 in Ava.

Tremendous changes are also ahead for Missouri Ozarks Community Health in the new year. “We are expanding now with the Mansfield remodel. And we are always looking for something that we need to do better in our communities,” said Carol Cunningham, a member of the MOCH board of directors. Additional exam rooms will be added to the Mansfield clinic as part of the remodel. The waiting room and lab will also be expanded. That project is expected to take about six months. “I feel like we’ve done a lot of great things because of great providers and great staff that have a wonderful passion for what we do,” said Shryack. “And we have 10 board of directors who are just so supportive, with a servant’s heart, and without them we wouldn’t have as many successes as we’ve had.”

Missouri Ozarks Community Health has plans to add additional providers in the upcoming year. And there are hopes to continue to add new services as well. “I have no doubt that we are still going to continue to grow. We’re still going to thrive. We’re still going to hire great people,” said COO Jennifer Heinlein.