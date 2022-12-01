Members of the Texas County Commission met Nov. 23 to transact business.

Commissioners:

•Reviewed an application for American Rescue Plan Act funds from Licking Help Center.

•Met with Mike Scott of Barker Phillips Jackson in Springfield. The commission changed its vision and dental plans from United Healthcare to Kansas City Life to allow more local providers.

•Met with Dr. Justin Copley, Houston School District superintendent, concerning American Rescue Plan Act funds and new programs.

•Hear that Texas County was approved by the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Bridge Engineering Assistance Program concerning the closed Big Piney River bridge that was damaged by fire at Baptist Camp Access.

The program is a way for local public agencies to get some limited engineering assistance to deal with emergency type issues that they may encounter on their bridges. (Learn more at https://www.modot.org/bridge-engineering-assistance-program)

•Met with Scott Stillwell of Hiett Title concerning an unused cemetery plot deed to the county. A quit claim deed will be filed to revert to owners of the property.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Paul Nawrath as a full-time deputy sheriff trainee. He began work Nov. 12 in the jail while he attends law enforcement academy training and completes certification, which will occur in December.

•Acknowledged the hiring of Cassandra Morris as a full-time jailer effective Nov. 16 and the resignation of Vera Copeland on Nov. 10.

•Discussed with Sheriff Scott Lindsey paying road deputies for their accumulated comp time. The issue was tabled.

•Contact Larry Terrill concerning a Sands Springs road issue.

•Visited with Grant Wilson, a representative of Congressman Jason Smith’s office on various matters and asked for information concerning issues in the cost of postal services.

•Discussed IT issues with Alex Roberts. He will present a proposal to the commission concerning any changes.