The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released statistics related to the Christmas holiday weekend.

Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Troopers investigated the following:

Traffic Crashes — 306

Traffic Crash Injuries — 84

Traffic Crash Fatalities — 3

DWI — 52

During the 2021 Christmas holiday, troopers investigated 227 traffic crashes, which included four fatalities and 99 injuries. Troopers arrested 67 people for driving while impaired in 2021.

There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2022 Christmas holiday counting period.