The suspect in a June 2021 brutal murder near downtown Houston is to appear in court on Jan. 23.

The decision came following a Nov. 22 appearance in Texas County Circuit Court. Trial dates were taken off the docket.

Adam T. Reams, 39, is already in prison serving time for unrelated crimes.

Reams was to stand trial Dec. 12-16 on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse.

Authorities said Reams stabbed Billy Jack Hayes, 30, multiple times at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with stab wounds to the face, neck and torso, and significant amounts of blood in several locations around the house.