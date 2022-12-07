Fans of baked goods have a new option in downtown Houston: CM Desserts.

The business is owned and operated by Raymondville resident Christine Mills and located inside the Back to Basics natural health store (owned by Gayla Campbell) on Grand Avenue in downtown Houston.

Mills offers all the standard items, like cookies, cupcakes, pies and cakes, but likes to create them in an unusual style.

“I like doing different flavors,” she said, “rather than just your typical flavors. Like instead of just chocolate chip, I do a bourbon bacon chocolate chip. With my cupcakes, I like taking other desserts and turning them into a cupcake.”

Last week, Mills had hot cocoa cupcakes, eggnog cupcakes and waffle cupcakes on display in the store.

Some examples of baked goods offered by CM Desserts.

“I also like to do seasonal flavorings,” she said. “Like in the summer, I’ll do a sweet tea cupcake with a lemon frosting.”

Mills and her husband, Dan (an EMT at Texas County Memorial Hospital), are originally from Virginia and moved to Texas County from Wisconsin about three years ago. While she was in Wisconsin, baking became more than a hobby for Mills.

“I started off doing it for friends and family,” she said. “You hear people say, ‘it’s really good, and you should open your own bakery.’ After a while I started listening to them more and started doing vendor events.”

CM Desserts replaces Sugarfoot Bakery, which operated inside Back to Basics for about three years. Baked goods inventory changes regularly, and customers are welcome to place special orders.

Hours are the same as Back to Basics (Monday by appointment, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 to 3 Saturday), and Campbell can take orders when Mills isn’t there.

Mills can be reached by phone at 573-854-2173, and CM Desserts can be found on Facebook.

Christmas orders are currently being taken.