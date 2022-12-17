Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation’s online auction that took place from Nov 21-30 was a success, raising a total of $28,556 for TCMH Hospice of Care. The fundraising total included cash and non-cash gifts.

All the funds raised benefit TCMH Hospice of Care which provides end-of-life and grief support care for patients and their families in Texas County and the surrounding area.

“The success of this event would not have been possible without the incredible support from our sponsors and our community,” Jeff Gettys, TCMH Healthcare Foundation president, said.

Support came in many ways including critical sponsorships, merchandise donations, in-kind services and through the bidders who actively participated.

The platinum sponsor for the event was Simmons Bank. Several other local businesses and individuals supported the event at different sponsorship levels.

For the past 15 years, beef purchased at the county fair to raise funds for Hospice of Care through the previous chili cook-off events and the online auctions has been donated by friends and family of the late Dr. I.C. and Margaret Keeney.

John and Jeannie Beltz of Willow Springs along with David and Carol Keeney, and Steve and Diane Pierce carried that tradition forward again this year.

Before the inception of the cook-off, the Keeney and Beltz families purchased beef that was donated to Hospice of Care to raise funds for the organization.

“We are very thankful for the TCMH Healthcare Foundation and all of the sponsors, donors and bidders to support our hospice program,” Caly Scantlin, TCMH Hospice of Care director, said. “The money raised will help with our operational costs such as medications, medical equipment, and supplies to help take care of our patients.”

The foundation has a designated “Hospice Fund” where the online auction funds and other donations to Hospice of Care are held.

For questions about the auction or to donate to TCMH Hospice of Care, please contact Jeff Gettys at 417-967-1377.