Share Your Christmas, which aids children in the county, is continuing this week.

It is situated in the basement of the Lions Club Den on North U.S. 63 in Houston.

An “Angel Tree” — which details the needs of individual cases and persons can take an angel with those needs — is set up in the lobby of Houston Walmart Supercenter.

Volunteers are accepting donations, especially boys and girls clothing. As of Monday, 183 children had signed up. This week hours move to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cases 16-20

16. The Christmas wish of this 4-year-old girl is a new doll and she likes to color. Her clothing needs are size 5T pants and shirts and size 10 little girl shoes.

17. Two boys, ages 10 and 12, would like a football and a remote control car. The 12-year-old boy needs size 12 husky jeans and size 14 boys shirts. He also needs size 5 shoes. The 10-year-old boy needs size 10/12 pants and shirts and size 4 shoes. Both boys also need socks and underwear.

18. Clothing needs of this 8-year-old boy are size 10 pants and shirts and size 3 boys shoes. He also needs socks and a winter coat. He would like to get some Batman toys.

19. A little girl that is 18 months old likes Cocomelon and needs size 18 month clothing and socks. Her shoe size is 5 toddler.

20. A 15-year-old boy is very much in need of jeans, size 34×32 and size large men’s shirts. He is also in need of socks, underwear and size 11 men’s shoes. Any hunting gear would be appreciated, as well.

Persons also can deposit toys at boxes at Taco Bell in Houston, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Houston; and Dollar General in Houston.