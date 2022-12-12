Orval Allen Eilers, son of the late Rudolph and Anna (Beliveau) Eilers, was born Oct. 19, 1935, in Stortoak, Canada.

On Nov. 9, 1963, Orval married Katherine Speck at St. Joseph Church in Waterloo, Iowa.

He departed this life at 87 years of age, on Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence with his wife by his side.

Orval is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Anna, as well as five brothers, LeRoy Eilers, Dale Eilers, Ernie Eilers, Irvin Eilers, Percy Eilers, and one sister, Marlys Ann Eilers Pettigrew.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Tammy (Jeff) Bruns, Tim (Aimee) Eilers, Tony (Tammy) Eilers and Tonya (Greg) Ingram; siblings, Douglas Eilers, Gary (Arlene) Eilers, Duwayne (Karen) Eilers and Rudy (Sandy) Eilers; grandchildren, Charlene (Steven) Hesse, Clayton (Alecia) Bruns, Colin (Cierra) Bruns, Christian Eilers, Sara Eilers, Lydia Eilers, Josh Eilers, Jake (Alicia) Eilers, Paige Ingram, Cody Ingram and Madison Ingram; and great-grandchildren, Hanna Hesse, Kellen Hesse, Baylor Hesse, William Bruns, Ava Eilers, Indie Eilers and Mila Ingram.

Orval retired from John Deere after 30 years. He enjoyed his retirement being the owner of Eilers Flea Market and going to auctions. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He liked spending time at Lake Delhi, especially driving the golf cart around socializing with everyone. His favorite past time was playing blackjack and going to the casino.

A celebration of life for Orval will be celebrated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

