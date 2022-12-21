The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance to locate a man who is accused of shooting at a state officer in Troop G.

In a bulletin released Tuesday night, the patrol says it wants to locate Christopher Storlie, who allegedly opened fire Sunday on a state trooper who was attempting to make a stop of the suspect’s white, 2006 Cadillac Escalade. The trooper’s patrol car was struck several times, but there were no injuries.

The trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle for failing to signal on Parsons Road north of U.S. 60. A short pursuit ensured and the suspect stopped his vehicle, exited and began firing upon the trooper.

The vehicle has a Minnesota rear license plate of DWH-273. The incident occurred in Carter County.

The patrol said Storlie may be traveling to Illinois and has ties to Minnesota.

Anyway with information about Storlie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control at 417-469-3121.