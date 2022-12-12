The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Julie L. Trolinger, 52, of 110 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for /stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 1.

•An officer was dispatched to a Chestnut Terrace residence on Dec. 4 regarding a report of property damage.

A 50-year-old man there told the officer that the back window had been broken out of his 2015 Dodge Caravan during the night. There are no suspects.

•Lacy Huckins, 35, of 604 W. First St. in Mountain Grove, was arrested Dec. 2 for having an active Texas County warrant for a felony second-degree burglary charge and a misdemeanor stealing charge.

An officer made the arrest at the O.C.C.S. building on U.S. 63 after being advised Huckins was there. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

•An officer responded on Oct. 28 to a report of theft at Walmart.The officer reviewed surveillance video showing two boys (ages 16 and 15) swiping bottles of alcoholic beverages by placing them in the pockets of their hoodies. A report was sent to the county juvenile office.

•Kolton C. Morgan, 26, of 14898 Sand Hollow Road in Bucyrus, was issued citations for fourth-degree domestic assault, failure to obey and resisting arrest after an incident on Oct. 29.

An officer was dispatched to First Street near OK Tire regarding a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, the officer observed Morgan in handcuffs with another officer.

The second officer told the first that Morgan had to be removed from the roadway so he wouldn’t be struck by a vehicle, and had resisted being detained. The officer then spoke to a 21-year-old woman who said she and Morgan had been in a verbal altercation.

Morgan was taken to jail.

•A man and a woman were each issued citations after a domestic incident Nov. 16 at a Davis Street residence.

Amber M. Laughlin, 37, of 307 Davis St. in Houston was cited for fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest. Cody Laughlin, 27, also of 307 Davis Street, was cited for fourth-degree domestic assault.

•Ray C. Fields, 57, of 111 Ozark Terrace in Houston, was arrested Nov. 22 for having an active warrant for a probation violation.

An officer made the arrest at the state probation and parole office after being advised the Fields was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.