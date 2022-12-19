The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club acknowledges the net controllers who ran the ham radio net nightly over the past year.

The local net transmits nightly, every day of the year at 8:30 p.m. on the N0OMR repeater. All licensed operators are encouraged to check in, but anyone (licensed or not) is welcome to listen to the broadcast.

With more than 600 check-ins monthly, the amateur radio network is an excellent way to keep up with what is happening in the community, providing an alternate means of communication in the event of a disaster.

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets monthly, the third Saturday of the month at noon, at the Lone Star Annex at 114 W. Main St. in Houston. All are welcome.