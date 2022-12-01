The Missouri Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) presented Charlie Rasmussen, DO, FAAFP, of Reeds Spring, with the 2022 Family Physician of the Year Award at its 74th annual meeting Nov. 12 at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale.

A committee of family physicians selected him from nominations made by patients, community members and fellow physicians.

Dr. Rasmussen has continuously practiced full-scope family medicine in southern Missouri, including obstetrics, inpatient, pediatric and adult medicine. He knew rural healthcare was his passion due to mentors sharing their joys of working in a rural community. A highlight in his career as a family physician was delivering his own daughter at a rural hospital.

Dr. Rasmussen practiced at Texas County Memorial Hospital. There he became board certified in hospice and palliative care and took a position as the director of Hospice of Care. He currently serves as the regional director for Good Shepard Hospice in Branson and describes this as one of his favorite areas of medicine.

Following his time in Houston, he and his family moved to Branson to be closer to family. In 2017 Dr. Rasmussen opened a solo practice, Table Rock Family Medicine and Obstetrics, which is a culmination of his previous experience of caring for patients throughout their lifespan. Among many other accomplishments, he has attended to the birth of more than 1,200 babies.

Dr. Rasmussen describes his career in family medicine as remarkable. “There have been some incredible saves and painful losses,” he said. “If I stopped right now, I don’t think anyone would argue what an incredible and fulfilling career I have had serving the patients of rural Missouri, but I can’t wait to see what the second half of my career brings.”

The hard work continues, though, as Dr. Rasmussen has formed a partnership teaching a rural family medicine residency program in Salina, Kan., on top of mentoring medical students at programs throughout Missouri. He is also in the process of starting a drug and alcohol treatment clinic with a fellow physician.

A Kansas City University Medical and Biomedical Science graduate, Dr. Rasmussen was one of the chief residents at CoxHealth Family Medicine Residency program in Springfield. He is married with one daughter and continues to reside in Branson.