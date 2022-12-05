Ozark National Scenic Riverways will celebrate the holiday season with open houses at Eminence and Akers this month.

An “Ozark Christmas Celebration” is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Alley Spring. Persons are invited to bring their family to see the Old Red Mill decked for the holidays. People who arrive before dusk can see the holiday decorations near the mill and a witness a stunning backdrop of Alley Spring in the winter for pictures. After dark, lanterns will light the pathways to the mill where several activities are planned: Singing Christmas carols by candlelight and munching cookies with hot drinks. A simple holiday ornament to take home can be made. Alley Spring is six miles west of Eminence on Highway 106.

The “Mt. Zion Christmas Celebration” is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Mt. Zion Church. Persons can enjoy a special Christmas program and holiday carols while sampling Christmas cookies and sipping hot drinks. Those with a connection to the Akers community will share holiday stories from long ago. All are invited to attend and learn more about traditional Christmas celebrations on the Current River. Items for a special display about the Akers Community will be provided by the Shannon County Museum. Attendees are encouraged to bring a special ornament and a memory to share. Mt. Zion Church is approximately a half-mile north of Akers Ferry on Highway K in northern Shannon County.