It is with great sadness that we announce Ronald R. Cummins went home to Jesus at the age of 78 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Ron was a devoted husband to his wife, Jeanie, and a loving father to his children, Jayme Paul (Rick) of Kansas City and Brock Cummins (Jeanne) of Joplin. He is survived by his wife, children, eight grandchildren, Cassidy (Kyle), Luke, Caleb (Kyndall), Nathan, Seth, Aiden and Lilly; one great-grandchild, Beckham; and a sister Brenda Gilliland and many other extended family members. Ron loved his family well, attending sporting events for his grandchildren. They knew him to be a great encourager with the best hugs.

Ron was a talented athlete and coach. He spent his childhood in Houston, Mo., playing many sports, before choosing to play baseball for Mizzou during his collegiate career. After obtaining an education degree, Ron returned to teach and coach the Houston Tigers for seven years, followed by 23 years for the Marshfield Bluejays. Ron was passionate about sports and dedicated his life to teaching and coaching young students. He was beloved by all who knew him, known for his smile and wit.

After retiring, Ron and Jeanie moved to Springfield, where he became an avid golfer, playing at the Springfield Golf and Country Club and at The Villages in Florida. He made many friends on the golf course, even sinking a couple hole-in-ones (one of which was only verified by a nearby deer).

Most of all, Ron was a devout follower of God and was actively involved in his church community. Ron’s legacy of following Christ is best displayed in his two kids and eight grandchildren, who all pursue a life with Jesus. He set a wonderful example in his marriage to Jeanie, of 54 years, honoring their covenant made on June 21, 1968.

Because of his faith, we can rest knowing Ron is united with his Father and King, forever in peace. He joins his parents Ethel and Ralph, and brother Jackie Dale in Heaven. Ron will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His warmth, kindness and sense of humor will never be forgotten.

There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Greenlawn East Funeral Home in Springfield, Mo. A visitation is 6 Thursday evening, December 15 from 6:00-8:00.

PAID