Rubert Sutton Smith, son of Wilbert and Ruby (Burris) Smith, was born on Jan. 1, 1946, in Mountain Grove, Mo. He passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, in Osage Beach, Mo., at the age of 76.

Rubert was born and raised in Success, Mo. He married Karen Hollenbeck on Feb. 23, 1975. Two sons were born to this union: Chad and Jared.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Ruby Smith, and three brothers, Charles, Gary and Royce.

Rubert is survived by his wife Karen of the home; sons Chad (Ann) Smith of West Plains, Mo., and Jared (Kelsi) Smith of Houston, Mo. Five grandchildren: Shelby (Sam), Haden (Kenzy), Cody (Callie), Cali and Allie; two great-grandchildren: Kinleigh and Jax Rubert and he was looking forward to meeting another great-grandaughter in February 2023; a brother, Bruce (Judy) Smith of Houston, Mo.; two sisters, Mary (Norman) Lankford of Springfield, Mo., and Reta (Roy) Gaither of Bucyrus, Mo., as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Rubert had a great love for Christ his Savior, his wife, and family, especially his two sons. It was rare that he did not talk to his sons several times throughout the day to discuss a shared love of farming and the latest family antics. Rubert also loved to drive log trucks and took pride in loading and delivering the largest payload of logs to the mill. He was a very kind man who would do anything for anyone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Houston R-1 School District to be divided between the Future Farmers of America and the football team.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, with Pastor Howell Burkhead officiating. Interment is in the New Hope Cemetery at Solo. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

