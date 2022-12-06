Revenue from half-cent sales taxes collected in Houston jumped significantly during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

One netted $91,785 for the month, which is up $16,422 from November 2021. For the year, $875,668 has been generated. That’s up about 5.9 percent.

A second half-cent sales tax — earmarked for police, parks and fire — totaled $85,437, which was an increase of $13,744 from 2021. For the year, $831,556 has been collected. That’s up about 4.8 percent.

A quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for capital improvement needs totaled $21,426 for the month. That’s up $3,516 compared to November 2021. For the year, $208,269 has been collected. That’s up about 4.9 percent for the year.

Another quarter-cent sales tax goes for transportation needs. It totaled $21,426 for the month. That’s up $3,516 from a year ago. For the year, $208,269 has generated. That’s up $9,721.

Sales tax revenue from out-of-state orders totaling $10,371 was reported. That’s up about $1,448 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $97,234 has been received. That’s up $1,618 from last year.