Members of the Houston board of education handled personnel matters during a meeting on Tuesday night.

The board:

•Accepted the resignation of Jason Pounds, high school student council sponsor, at the end of the 2022-’23 school year.

•Accepted the retirement/resignation of Dana Wilson, high school mathematics, at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

•Employed Elizabeth Tapen as Winterguard sponsor for the 2022-2023 school year, Riley Scheets as volunteer high school girls basketball coach for 2022-2023; Sadie Gill as long-term substitute teacher for the 2022-2023; and Darcie Manion, custodian, for the 2022-2023 school year