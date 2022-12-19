Members of the Houston board of education held a meeting last week.

The board:

•Recognized Angie Smith and Casey Merckling for their all-state honors in volleyball and football. Merckling led the board in the Pledge of Allegiance.

•Received an update from Chris Reese, who oversees the building trades program. The district program is building a home on Primrose Lane. An update on a lift station project also was discussed.

•Heard an evaluation of the district’s career and technical education program from instructors and Amanda Munson, high school principal.

•A change to the middle school and high school handbook was made to reflect a new bell schedule for students.

•Heard Dr. Justin Copley, superintendent, give an update on an upgraded radio communication system to connect the bus system to administrators. Learned the district is launching a committee to study the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Before its January meeting, the board will hold its required every-sixth-month review of its in-person instruction related to the pandemic.

The next meeting of the board is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the high school library.