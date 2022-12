Highway 137 in Howell and Texas counties will be closed in January as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace the culvert under the roadway in various locations.

The road will be closed between Highway 17 near Yukon to Business 63 at Willow Springs. Crews will work one section of roadway at a time.

Weather permitting, the road will close from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.