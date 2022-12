The annual Share Your Christmas campaign that helps children in the region will serve nearly 200 this year.

The program is headquartered in the basement of the Lions Club Den on North U.S. 63 in Houston. Hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

An “Angel Tree” is set up in the lobby of Houston Walmart Supercenter with angel ornaments people can take detailing the needs of individual cases.

Among those donating to the campaign this week was American Legion Post 41.