Texas County taxpayers have until Saturday, Dec. 31, to pay their 2022 property taxes.

Payments must be postmarked by Dec. 31, paid in person at the Texas County collector’s office at the Texas County Administrative Center or online. A drop box also is available at the front entrance.

The office will be open 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. It is in the basement of the Texas County Administrative Center.