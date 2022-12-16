Texas County Memorial Hospital gave out top employee awards and honored 39 employees with service awards at the 40th annual “Celebration of TCMH Employees” on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room at TCMH.

Ann Hamilton of Houston took top honors as manager of the year at TCMH for 2022.

Hamilton, an employee at TCMH since 1999, is the radiology manager.

“TCMH has been blessed to have Ann as our radiology manager for the past 23 years. Ann takes great pride in her staff and department. She has always promoted customer service as a priority within her department. Ann is very caring, committed, and is well respected by her peers, staff and patients,” Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer, said. “She is very deserving of this award and a great asset to TCMH.”

Breanna Shuman of Houston received the elite employee of the year award, a new award this year that recognizes an individual that has gone above and beyond to provide excellent customer service or demonstrate the hospital’s “WE CARE” behaviors and values.

Shuman is a phlebotomist in the laboratory at TCMH. She has been employed at TCMH since 2022.

She was nominated by a patient’s mother for her exceptional care and compassion for her son. She said Shuman was a tremendous asset to the laboratory team.

“Breanna is very caring, compassionate, and committed to her job,” Evania Ryan, TCMH laboratory director, said. “She constantly goes above and beyond to make sure her patients are taken care of. She exudes positivity and always makes it a great shift when she is working even with her competitive streak. Just follow her giggle down the hall and you will find the lab.”

The manager of the year and the employee of the year were honored with an engraved plaque, a $500 check, a pin and a day of paid time off.

An employee that exemplified excellent customer service in the hospital organization in 2022 was honored. Renina Pearce was chosen. She works as an executive assistant and medical staff coordinator in the administration department at TCMH.

“It is a privilege to work with such amazing people at TCMH,” Pearce said. “I am thankful every day for the opportunity to be a part of something that touches so many lives.”

Pearce was awarded a plaque for her efforts and a $150 check.

One hospital department was honored with a “Customer Service Department of the Year” award. The registration department received the award for providing excellent customer service to patients, visitors and staff. Department employees will receive a special meal in their honor.

SERVICE AWARDS PRESENTED

Wes Murray, the former interim chief executive officer, and Stace Holland, new chief executive officer at TCMH recognized employees with service awards.

Becky Scott was recognized for 45 years of service.

Karen Geer and Rachel Phillips were acknowledged for 30 years of service.

Melissa Sigman, William Wright, Mary Roderick and Jeffrey Scott were honored for 20 years of service.

Melanie Evans, Tracey Stewart, Tina Flores, Courtney Owens, and Kirby Holmes were acknowledged for 15 years of service.

PJ Murray, Alison Clayton, Tamma Floyd, Courtney Sears, Jonathan Beers, Elizabeth Brashers, Evania Ryan, April Crites and Cheryl Maley were recognized for 10 years of service.

Highlighted for five years of service were Kendra James, Tonya Watring, Pandee Goodson, Angela Holliday, Renina Pearce, Jamie Terrill, Tim Baumgarner Jr., Denay Green, Dylan Webb, Karina Bell, Rick Garner, Taylor York, Conner Edwards, Michael Dillin, William Mills, Bayle Herrin, Kristel Barton and Ashley Murray.

In addition to the ceremony, the event included an invocation by Leon Slape, a video featuring pictures taken at TCMH throughout the year, a meal served by the TCMH dietary department and several employees who won door prizes.