The Texas County coroner answered 15 calls in November 2022.

There were 14 natural deaths, including cancer (6); liver failure (3); cardiac arrhythmia (2); sepsis (1); stroke (1); and senile degeneration of the brain (1).

There was one offender death at South Central Correctional Center that is currently under investigation following autopsy.

On Nov. 3, the Texas County Salary Commission met and voted to increase the salary of the coroner by $10,000, bringing the annual salary to $25,000 per year. The increase takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023.