A monthly distribution of three Texas County half-cent sale taxes increased 18 percent each from the same period in 2021, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The November total for each was $122,890, which was up $19,059 or about 18.4 percent on each.

For the year, retailers have collected about $1.2 million on each of the three, which is up about $79,498 on each during the period in 2021. That’s 6.7 percent, close to the rate of inflation.