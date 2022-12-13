Here is the latest rundown as of presstime Tuesday for filings for the April 4 municipal elections. Candidate filings include school boards, municipalities, water boards and other political subdivisions.

At the Houston School District, the three-year terms of board members Jo Holland, Darren Ice and Christie Koch expire. Filing are Ice, Marty Merckling and Tressie Neugebauer.

A three-way race for mayor developed last week. Filing were Walker, Viki Narancich and Glenn McKinney. In Ward I, Kelley and Fred Stottlemyre filed. Gettys also completed re-election paperwork. Tim Ceplina filed in Ward II. The incumbent there is Michael Weakly.

A five-year term held by Jay Loveland on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board expires.

The terms of Jim Hagler and Edward Williamson expire for the Texas County Health Department board. They are four-year terms. Both have re-filed.

Filings close at 5 p.m. Dec. 27.