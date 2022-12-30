The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Amy Dunkin, 30, of 1435 Thomasville Road, Apt. 4, in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Orscheln Farm and Home on Dec. 15.

•Austin R. Warner, 25, of 304 Skyview Terrace in Houston, was arrested Dec. 17 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest after observing Warner in the cul de sac at Skyview Terrace. He was taken to jail where he was unable to post $150,000 bond.

•Carl E. Hutsell, 27, of 1294 John St. in Houston, was arrested Dec. 17 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

An officer who knew of the warrant made the arrest after observing Hutsell in the cul de sac at Skyview Terrace. He was taken to jail where he was unable to post $150,000 bond.

•An officer responded on Dec. 13 to a report of theft at the Piney River Technical Center on Spruce Street.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man who works for West Plains Roofing who said he had come to the location to pick up three 6X100-foot rolls of thermoplastic polyolefin roofing material (valued at $1,800), but they were gone.

The officer asked a Houston School District representative to view security camera video, but was informed the building has no exterior cameras. Video from the nearby Texas County Justice Center was viewed, but was unhelpful due to being clouded by inclement weather.

Investigation is ongoing.

•Billy J. Goodwin, 46, of 713 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was arrested Dec. 18 for having an active Wright County warrant for a charge of failure to appear on an original charge of stealing leased or rented property.