A truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash three miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Michael D. Lynch, 32, of Winona, was the driver of a southbound 2005 Freightliner that traveled off the right side of Highway 137 and overturned.

Lynch, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, said Cpl. Justin Piccinino.

Lumber of the truck was scattered at the scene.

Three other troopers assisted at the scene. The truck was totaled.