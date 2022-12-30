A veteran of the jewelry industry will open a shop in downtown Houston soon.

David Hall, who lives in West Plains, has a jewelry business near St. Louis and does repair work for 11 locations in St. Louis, will occupy quarters on Main Street next to the Lone Star Annex that houses University Extension.

Hall was raised in the St. Louis area, started in the jewelry industry in 1984 and moved to West Plains in 2013. In 2015, he formed a partnership with Rickie-David Jewelers in 2015 in West Plains and opened a Dependable Jewelry Repair location in 2019 in Collinsville, Ill.

The Houston location of Dependable Jewelry Repair will provide services that include ring sizing, appraisals, stone replacement, repairs and jewelry restoration. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Its number is 618-972-1642.

Hall’s son will operate Integrity Coins also on Main Street. It buys, sells, trades and offers coin appraisal. Its hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday. The number is 417-372-1165.