A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
Click here to read our print edition online!
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.