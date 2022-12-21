The National Weather Service said early Wednesday that Texas County can expect a winter storm to begin Thursday.

It said bitterly cold temperatures, gusty winds and accumulated snow are expected.

Here are key details:

•Life threatening mind chills as cold as low as -35 degrees on Friday morning.

•Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour possible, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibilities in area that receive sufficient snowfall.

•A winter storm warning is issued for counties along and north of U.S. 60.