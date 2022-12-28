Sometimes at the end of a year I’ve outlined what I think might happen during the coming year and sometimes I’ve predicted what won’t happen.

But with uncertainty at an all-time high these days, it’s pretty hard to get a feel for what will, might, won’t or can’t happen, so I thought I’d simply share some things I wish would happen in 2023 (and they’re not arranged in any particular order).

I wish the U.S. mainstream media would come even close to presenting factual information instead of blending agenda-driven propaganda with truth.

I wish food would remain readily available and not super-expensive.

I wish a good candidate or two would run for president.

I wish Americans could recognize what it means to vote in their own best interest.

I wish our local city government wasn’t so often a story.

I wish the St. Louis Cardinals would win another World Series.

I wish Canada would quit transforming into one of the weirdest countries on planet Earth.

I wish fuel prices wouldn’t go through the roof.

I wish governments would recognize the intelligence and value of the people they govern.

I wish every member of the U.S. government would read the Constitution, and then actually, truly abide by it.

I wish reading the Constitution would be mandatory for everyone elected to a position in every state’s government.

I wish every day was as good as a float trip day.

I wish some people would stop acting like they should have a right to tell other people how to spend their own money.

I wish some people would stop acting like they have a right to tell other people how much money they should be allowed to have.

I wish locally-grown foods were the most common thing people ate.

I wish all of the negative things happening in China would receive due publicity, including the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown nonsense and the rampant abuse of human rights involving the Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities.

I wish parents would be more open to allowing high school sports coaches to do their jobs without frequent interference and strife.

I wish people would act more like dogs, with loyalty, love and a zest for fun at the forefront of their personalities.

I wish a lot of people would stop worshipping their “devices” and return to a less digital existence.

I wish law enforcement officers’ pay would be more in line with the importance and dangerous nature of their jobs.

I wish double-standards would be less standard for so many people in positions of power.

I wish hypocrisy and arrogance wouldn’t be the determining factor in how many politicians carry out their jobs.

I wish things in general wouldn’t get more complicated and convoluted every day.

I wish things that are obviously bad weren’t called good.

I wish kids were allowed to be kids while they’re still kids.

I wish the rampant prevalence of pedophilia and child trafficking in “high places” would be publicly exposed.

I wish common sense would become common again.

I wish hoping things in general would improve wouldn’t feel foolish.

I wish people would conduct themselves as if they actually believed Jesus was going to return soon.

I wish I had some clue with regard to what will happen in 2023 (but I believe we’re living in a period of history during which that just isn’t possible).

Best wishes and good luck.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.