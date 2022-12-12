A Greene County woman alleges in a lawsuit that she was coerced into sexual acts in the Texas County Jail by a former jailer.

Emily A. Dillon, 24, in a six-page lawsuit seeks damages against the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, a jailer and the Texas County prosecutor.

According to the lawsuit, Dillon was incarcerated in the jail from May 10, 2022-May 17, 2022 related to charges of third-degree assault, a felony. A jailer, David Watson, befriended her and used his position to obtain sexual favors, the lawsuit alleges.

Dillon claims Watson said he could “use his friendship and influence over the Texas County prosecutor to get plaintiff’s case dismissed.” According to the lawsuit, she said Watson also said he could use his influence to “protect” Dillon’s brother who also was incarcerated. The sexual favors continued after her release from jail, according to the court filing. Watson was fired on Aug. 26, 2022.

The three-count lawsuit alleges Watson violated state statute as an employee in the county jail, the county sheriff’s department didn’t properly supervise him and that the department and Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. knew of Watson’s actions after claims by the plaintiff. The court filing seeks in excess of $1.25 million.

“Upon learning of the allegations against David Watson, I requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct a criminal investigation. Mr. Watson is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office. It is the policy of the sheriff’s office to decline comment on the specifics of pending civil litigation against the county,” said Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey.

“The allegations concerning me and my office are categorically false. Emily Dillon is still pending felony assault in my office. As my office has been named as a party, I cannot comment on the other named parties. Counsel has been retained to litigate this false allegation against me and my office. I look forward to having this baseless allegation dismissed in court,” said Stevens.

Dillon is set for a jury trial on the criminal charge on April 24-25, 2023.