Sales taxes collected last year in Houston increased over 2021, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Amid an inflationary environment, all showed jumps from the previous year.

A one-cent sales tax generated $961,788 last year, which was up $47,071 or about 5.1 percent. A second one-cent levy is earmarked for parks, police and fire departments. It totaled $912,642, which was an increase of about 4.1 percent, or $35,850 from a year ago.

Two quarter-cent sales taxes also are collected. One goes to transportation and the other for capital improvements. Each totaled $228,543. That’s an increase of about $9,094 on each.

The city also collected revenue from a “use tax” on out-of-state orders. That totaled $107,048 for the year, up $4,808 or 4.7 percent.