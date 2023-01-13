A Hartville man is charged with five felony offenses and is in the Texas County Jail on $750,000 bond after allegedly installing a hidden camera inside a women’s restroom at a business in Cabool.

Patrick Pitcher, 31, of Hartville, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and invasion of privacy – victim less than 18 years of age.

According to a report, a Cabool officer was dispatched Jan. 3 to Casey’s General Store East in Cabool regarding a report of a camera in the vent of the women’s restroom. The officer made contact with the store manager, and a camera was subsequently found inside the vent.

Analysis of the camera’s SD card by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s division of drug and crime control revealed it contained 154 videos of people using the restroom. One of the videos reportedly showed Pitcher himself adjusting the camera angle using an application on his phone.

On Jan. 12, Pitcher was located at the store (where he worked) and was arrested.

During the process, a search of Pitcher’s vehicle was conducted and illegal prescription drugs and a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol were found.

Cabool police said the investigation continues. Anyone with information or who may have been at the Casey’s Store (East) and used the ladies restroom on Jan. 3, 2023, is asked to call the Cabool Police Department at 417-962-3993.