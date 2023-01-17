The names of five persons will be on the ballot for election of five Texas County University of Missouri Extension Council members.

Council Chair Elaine Campbell said the county residents will be elected from Texas County at large to fill this year’s vacancies. The new council begins its duties March 1, according to state law.

University of Missouri Extension offers educational programs in such categories as agriculture, home economics, business and industry, community development, youth development (4-H) and various continuing education courses, seminars and workshops.

The county extension council works with University of Missouri Extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for educational programs.

Texas County University of Missouri Extension Council is composed of elected and appointed members by eligible committees and farm organizations having at least 25 members in the county.

Voting throughout the county will be for Texas County at large. Anyone 18 or older is eligible to vote. Ballots will be available at the Extension office at 114 W. Main, Houston, from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, Jan. 17-20.

For more information on the Texas County Extension Council or Texas County Extension program offerings, contact the University of Missouri Texas County Extension office at 417-967-4545.