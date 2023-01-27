Bernice Jean (Clevenger) Morrison was born to Louis and Mattie Clevenger on March 13, 1933, and she died on March 3, 2020.

Bernice is survived by three daughters, Diana Trentham (Dan) of Licking, Mo., Denise Brake of Republic, Mo., and DD Vandivort, of Nashville, Tenn., along with nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Bernice’s greatest treasure was her children and family. She loved helping others to a point she would do without at times to give to others. She worked in many areas through her life and retired from Rawlings Manufacturing after 33 years of service. She cared for her son Kenney most of his life. She loved teaching Sunday school, visiting family, visiting the sick, was active in Special Olympics with her son, and advocated starting a sheltered workshop in Houston, Mo. She was very capable at fixing most anything and loved growing roses and gardening. She has been missed by many.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 11, 2023, at New Life Free Will Baptist Church in Licking, Mo.

All are invited to celebrate her life with family.

