Organizers have announced plans for the Cabool Alumni All-School Reunion on Memorial Day weekend.

At 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, all alumni will meet at the downtown gazebo for a “meet and greet” time. Watermelon will be available.

On Saturday morning, May 27, all will meet at 9 a.m. in the high school storm shelter for donuts and registration. Annual dues of $10 can also be paid. A meeting and program will follow at 10 a.m. at the high school shelter.

After the meeting and program, alumni are encouraged to attend their own class activities.

Persons with questions or who would like to get involved with planning can text 417-388-7299.